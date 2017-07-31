A first for the Lions as new president elected

Morpeth Lions Club

History was made when Lion President Chris Offord handed over the presidency to the club’s first lady president Margaret Trewick.

Margaret also has the distinction of firstly being a Lion, then a Lioness, and then again a Lion.

This came about when Margaret joined her husband Mike in Wilmslow Lions Club in the mid 1990s when they moved to that town. However, she had been very involved helping at Kidderminster Lions Club when Mike joined in 1977.

On moving to Ashington in 1996 Margaret joined Ashington Lioness Club, and during the following 16 years she served six years as President and three years as Secretary.

The Lionesses were a very active club and were a driving force in supporting their male counterparts in Ashington Lions Club.

Sadly, both clubs folded.

However, Margaret still wished to serve the community as a Lion and thus transferred to the Morpeth club five years ago.

Since then she has served on the District Cabinet as Zone Chairman.

Margaret, therefore, is certainly up to the challenges of the coming year and will also continue as District Physical and Learning Disabilities Officer.

She is looking forward to the coming year as the club’s leader and will be ably assisted by Richard Nash, who was elected Vice President.

Geoff Bushell remains as the club’s Treasurer and Ian Mills is Secretary.

On being installed as President Margaret paid warm tribute to Chris’ year in office.

She said: “Chris will be a hard act to follow, having completed a very full year that included hosting the District Convention last November.

“I am hoping to introduce new activities that will concentrate on club members having fun.

“It is a great honour to be Morpeth Lions Club’s first lady president, and I will do my best to live up to the legacy of the previous 45 presidents.”

As for the venue, the club continues to meet at 8pm on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, at the Conservative Club in Newgate Street, Morpeth.

The next meeting, following a short summer break, will be on August 22.

• McCarthy and Stone retirement living provider has recently awarded Morpeth Lions Club £250 to go towards an annual event for older people in the town.

The developer, which is responsible for the William Turner Court complex, has given the cash for the Meet the Lions celebration.

The free event, which this year takes place at the Riverside Lodge in Morpeth on November 26, is an opportunity for retirees to get together and enjoy some early Christmas cheer, along with festive food and entertainment, with the chance to make new friends.

Lion Chris Offord said: “We would like to thank McCarthy and Stone for its generous donation.

“There is an incredibly strong community spirit in Morpeth, something we’re right at the heart of, and this will go a long way in helping us with our plans for the annual Meet the Lions event. We have around 170 people attend every year.”

Set to welcome its first homeowners in spring 2018, William Turner Court will comprise one and two-bedroom private apartments.