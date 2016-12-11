Acceptable gardening gifts galore

Inspiration is not always forthcoming when it’s decision time for presents, but if what to buy the gardener in your life is on the agenda right now, you really are spoiled for choice.

There may have been hints from your nearest and dearest about a wish-list already. This can range from a sit-on, top-of-the-range mower to a pair of gardening gloves, but somewhere in between lies a diversity of very acceptable gifts.

What about membership of a horticultural organisation?

This is perhaps something the recipient would never get around to taking out themselves. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is worthwhile because it comes with several benefits. There’s a monthly magazine that’s full of helpful articles, free entry to the society’s gardens, free advice from horticultural specialists, surplus seeds, etc. I’ve never regretted joining, even though the main shows, such as Chelsea and Hampton Court, involve travel.

Membership of the National Trust costs more, but the number of beautiful homes and gardens it offers more than compensates. Wallington and Cragside are two notables in our area.

Add membership of gardens run locally by independent trusts, Alnwick and Howick for example, and you have a present that can be savoured throughout the seasons.

Taking out an annual subscription to a gardening magazine is something that need not cost the earth. Several offers continue beyond the recent ‘Black Friday’ extravaganza. A year’s supply of a weekly edition for half the recommended price is possible for Garden News.

Alternatively, follow up a friend’s interest in the Gardeners’ World TV programme with the accompanying glossy print version.