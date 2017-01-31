Art comes out of the shadows

Morpeth Camera Club

Earlier in the season, Vice Chairman Mark Harrison had set the group an Autumn Challenge, the subject being Shadow Photography, using shadows to make an impact on an image.

Morpeth Camera Club: Musical Headphones by Mark Harrison

This is not a competition, but an exercise to try something new, expand the creative mind, and to explore one’s surroundings in a different light.

The exercise was not only to take advantage of seasonal low light and earlier sunsets, which create long shadows, but also to discover how interior lighting helps to create shadows and how light can be manipulated to give a dynamic edge to an image.

Members were requested to produce up to four images using creative techniques, either in camera or by using computer manipulation, to enhance or improve the image aesthetically to create a mood or tell a story.

Ideally, at least two different techniques should have been used in producing the four images.

Twelve members took up Mark’s challenge and as their images were projected, they explained why they were attracted to the subject and the techniques they had used.

Included were intriguing reflected shadows in mirrored ceilings, light shone through glass figures, which changed their perspective, and slatted shutter shadows, which resulted in sharp abstract patterns.

There was a macro shot of a dandelion seed, which created a double image, and a back-lit man and boy in silhouette, with detailed eyelashes and strands of hair.

An interesting image of a dog, back-lit to form a bright, key light around the figure, an eerie night shot of a railway crossing with lit barriers and a dog walker emerging from the blackness, and sand ripples and tank traps illuminated by low sunlight followed.

There were also iron and mesh shadows from bridges, and a Moorish patterned alcove, providing a convex-concave illusion.

There were long, angular shadows from coloured glass bottles lit by an angle poise lamp, a derelict building with diagonal white pillars, creating abstract stark black and white patterns, and zigzag shadows from railings on to stone steps.

Also to feature were shadows produced by pebbles, marram grass, the human form, harbour side ropes and hooks.

And there were cycle wheels, fishing creels, slatted wooden seats, iron balconies and metal sculptures.

Images set in forests, beaches, cities, graveyards and leafy lanes demonstrated the lengths to which the photographers had taken to deliver their contribution to the challenge.

There were some very interesting results.

Mark thanked those who took up his autumn challenge.

He went on to introduce and explain the criteria for his Winter Challenge, which is on the subject of Three.

Chairman Glyn Trueman thanked Mark for presenting the evening, after which coffee was served.

Further information about the club can be found at www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk