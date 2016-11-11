Centenary celebrations see club take on a new project

Morpeth Lions Club

Next year marks the centenary of the Lions clubs’ organisation.

Founded by Melvin Jones and like-minded colleagues in 1917 in Chicago, it has grown to a current membership of over 1.4 million and has clubs in most of the countries in the world.

It is now the world’s largest community service club organisation.

It is recognised by the United Nations and in the communities where it is represented as a force for good.

Throughout the organisation, Lions clubs are making extra efforts for the benefit of their communities.

Morpeth Lions Club is no exception and is pressing ahead with partners on a community and environmental project within Morpeth.

Precise details will be announced nearer the time of completion.

In recognition of Morpeth Lions Club’s participation in the Centenary Legacy Project, District Governor Dave Wheeler presented a centenary badge to President Chris Offord, who is leading the club’s project.