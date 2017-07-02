Courts and cultivation make for interesting WI speakers

Kirkley WI

What a ‘blooming’ lovely meeting we had in May when Tom, from Tom and Joe’s Wylam Nurseries, came with border and hanging basket plants, tomato, courgette and cucumber plants and compost.

He gave an entertaining talk about the nursery, and made hanging baskets, which we were able to purchase, along with plants.

Sally Milner won the competition for the best Old Gardening Book and Ann Kelway won the raffle.

Two Justices of the Peace, Janet and Lorraine, were our guest speakers in June.

They gave an enlightening talk on their backgrounds, the history and role of magistrates in the form of a quiz. They had stories of cases and sentences from the 1830s to the present.

The competition and raffle were won by Judith Arthur.

Rounding off, we sang Happy Birthday to Dr June Walker, a member for more than 20 years, for her 90th birthday, presenting her with a card and cake made by Daphne Henderson.

We are looking forward to our outing on July 5 to Wynyard Hall and Rose Garden.