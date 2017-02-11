Duo show a journey of extremes

Morpeth Camera Club

On Tuesday, February 28, Morpeth Camera Club will hold its annual spectacular, entitled Hot and Cold, featuring Alan Walker MPAGB, ARPS, ERIAP, MPSA, and Julie Walker ARPS, DPAGB, EFIAP, EPSA, much respected photographers from Cumbria.

Morpeth Camera Club, King Penguins South Georgia

This new illustrated presentation for 2016/2017 is a photographic journey from the hot tropical northern Argentina, through Chile’s Atacama Desert, down to Tierra Del Fuego at the southern tip of South America to Antarctica, taking in the Falklands and South Georgia.

The photographs and commentary will cover the landscape and wildlife of the diverse environment, together with the street life of Buenos Aries.

During his photographic career Alan has had his photographs exhibited all over the world and has staged a number of exhibitions of his work.

Alan is currently a member of the South Lakes Photo Group and Keswick Photographic Society.

Alan is registered as a judge under the Northern Counties Photographic Federation, affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB).

He holds distinctions with the Royal Photographic Society, Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, Photographic Society of America and Federation Internationale Del’Art Photographique.

Julie particularly enjoys landscape, nature and travel photography, which has taken her all over the world with Alan in pursuit of new images.

During their travels, she has learned about different people and cultures, watched unique and sometimes endangered wildlife, and travelled through some amazing landscapes.

She also has a special interest in infra-red photography, and belongs to a digital group run by the Photographic Society of America.

She is currently secretary of Keswick Photographic Society, and, along with Alan, is also a member of the South Lakes Photo Group.

Julie regularly enters international salons, which have led to her gaining the distinctions of EPSA and EFIAP.

She has also gained an ARPS in visual art and a DPAGB in recent years.

The event will be held at Morpeth Methodist Church in Howard Terrace, at 7.30pm.

It promises to be an evening of inspirational photography.

Morpeth Camera Club will be giving a guaranteed donation to the local charity Contact Morpeth Mental Health and members and visitors are invited to contribute in the interval.

Tickets cost £7.50 each, and will include light refreshments. There will be winning ticket numbers, with freely donated prizes.

The tickets are available from club members Glyn Trueman on 01670 510446 and Stephanie Robson on 01670 511507, or visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk

They can also be bought at the Tourist Information Office at Morpeth Chantry, or at the door on the evening, subject to availability. Disabled access is available at the venue.