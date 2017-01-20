Everyone’s a winner in Lions’ casino night

Morpeth Lions Club

Monte Carlo is coming to town when Morpeth Lions Club holds its fifth charity Casino Night at Riverside Lodge.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 4, and aims to raise money for Contact Mental Health and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

As well as getting ‘funny money’ to gamble with, the £20 entry charge includes a tombola and supper.

As 2017 marks the centenary of the foundation of Lions Clubs International, it is hoped that there will be 100 people attending, therefore there will be 100 prizes for the tombola so everyone will go away with something.

There will also be a raffle and a blind auction.

President Chris Offord said: “The club is indebted to Riverside Lodge for agreeing to host this event and to Sunderland Lions Club, which is providing its expertise and equipment.

Tickets are available from Mr Offord on 01670 505536, or Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.