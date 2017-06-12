Fishing for funds at club’s annual festival

Morpeth Lions Club

On its 22nd anniversary, Morpeth Lions Club’s Fontburn Fishing Festival was blessed with dry weather.

Some good catches were achieved by more than 50 anglers of all ages, with 116 fish caught, weighing a total of 198.5lbs.

The heaviest bag was Les Liddle’s, at 17.7lb, whilst the heaviest fish was caught by George Clark, at 3lb 8oz. Senior runner up was Jamie Dixon, and the Junior winners were Shay Gofton, Keiran Bowden and Jake McCormack, with Loxley McMutrie as runner-up.

Organiser Graham Tait said: “We really had a brilliant day and are grateful to Northumbrian Water for allowing the use of its excellent facilities. I would also like to thank our sponsors J. Barbour and Sons, and Frasers Angling and Outdoors of Gateshead, who supplied the prizes.”

He added: “We are thankful that Wansbeck Angling Association has again assisted by monitoring the competition and conducting the ‘weigh-in’.”

The money raised will assist Morpeth Lions Club to meet some of the many local requests for help that it receives.