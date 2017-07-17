Garden outing for club’s Partners’ Day

Morpeth Lions Club

In common with all members of the Lions family, Morpeth Lions Club is not just about raising funds and helping where needed.

Howick Hall, Northumberland.

Each year a Partners’ Event is organised as a thank you to members’ partners for the support they give throughout the year.

This year, President Chris Offord arranged for a visit to nearby Grade II* listed Howick Hall, which is renowned for its gardens.

It is the former home of Earl Grey, a past Prime Minister who was responsible for the eponymous tea.

The original Earl Grey tea was specially blended by a Chinese mandarin to suit the water at Howick, and was later marketed by Twinings.

Howick gardens are primarily the work of Charles, 5th Earl Grey, his wife Mabel, and their daughter Lady Mary Howick, between 1920 and 2001.

Whilst the day started damply, with drizzle, those present soon forgot about the weather.

They toured through meadows decked with tulips, the bog garden, the rhododendron walk and the estate church, not forgetting an obligatory stop at the tea room, where many of the party enjoyed their Earl Grey cuppa and delicious home-baked cake.

Thus refreshed, it was back to Morpeth for a quick change as many of the group had signed up for a meal at a local Turkish restaurant to round off a thoroughly enjoyable Partners’ Day.