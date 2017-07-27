Get outdoors and enjoy new cycle trail

The National Trust has launched a new family-friendly cycle trail at Wallington.

The route at the estate near Cambo is one of ten trails across the country that has been developed in association with Sport England, thanks to £4.25million joint funding.

The aim is to enable visitors to ‘get active’ and explore the great outdoors.

Embrace the spirit of the world’s greatest cycle race, put on a yellow jersey and challenge the family to see who can climb the challenging ‘dragon’s teeth’ the fastest. It might not be the Pyrenees, but it’s a great place to start and foster a love of cycling.

The Dragon Cycle Trail features two routes, which cater for all abilities: the 1.5km green trail, which is perfect for beginners, and 4km blue trail, which features a few more challenges.

Each takes visitors through the Wallington woodland and Broomhouse Farm’s fields, with the blue trail taking in far-reaching views across the Northumberland countryside.

Sally Richards, General Manager at Wallington, said: “This new cycle trail gives visitors the opportunity to explore previously inaccessible parts of our wonderful farming estate. Bring your bike, get closer to nature and enjoy Northumberland’s stunning scenery and wildlife.”