Glyn takes top spot in contest

Morpeth Camera Club

On Tuesday, October 25 Stuart Skelsey, a member of Whitley Bay Photographic Society, visited Morpeth Camera Club to judge its first open photographic digital image competition of the season.

Stuart moved from Berkshire to the North East just one year ago and feels that he has an advantage in that he is seeing local scenes with fresh eyes and can therefore be more objective.

Sixty six images were entered. Subjects included street photography, lively bandsmen playing on a fairground ride, a hydrangea still life in soft focus, towering castles and bridges, cows feeding, an old stone steam furnace, Lakeland scenes, horses feeding and jumping, Art Nouveau stained glass, forest glades with purple heather, Kelpies, gentle and stormy seascapes and dramatic urban cityscapes.

Thought-provoking refugees, dew laden spiders’ webs, the Flying Scotsman, shiny French glassware, a rusty tank, a rustic continental doorway and the Holy Island causeway were also all featured in the line-up.

Throughout the judging Stuart offered many suggestions as to how the images could be improved, such as slowing down shutter speeds to increase the feeling of movement, that still life subjects need to be pristine to avoid distractions, and adjustments in contrast can lift a subject and make it more punchy.

He also advised to choose unusual angles in landscapes for originality, that sky and foreground can be cropped to contain the subject more successfully, that good backlight is important when working with glass, and photographers should attempt to choose a time of day with softer light and to take care if using a border as it is important that the eye is not led away from the subject.

Highly commended awards were given to John Barnes for Crime Prevention, Lilburn Tower by Mark Harrison, Judgement Day by John Barnes, and Evening Flypast by Dave Bisset.

In fifth place was Rock Chick by Mark Harrison, a striking monochrome portrait of a leather clad girl. Metropolis, by Davy Bolam, a vibrant colour abstract of an urban motorway with dramatic trail light patterns, was given fourth place.

In third place was Safe and Secure by Sue Dawson, a lovely, low lit composition of a brother giving his little sister a reassuring hug.

Second place was also awarded to Sue Dawson for Ship at La Gomera, a beautiful sailing vessel reflected in cloudy pink and blue waters.

And the winner was Glyn Trueman with Hareshaw Linn, a scene taken with a wide angle lens, looking upward through highly detailed rocks and trees to the sky. Stuart chose this image for its originality and quality, and described it as “delicious and tremendous”.

The club chairman thanked Stuart for conducting the arduous task of judging so many eclectic subjects and for his generous advice, after which coffee was served.

See www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk for information.