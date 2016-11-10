Group meeting turns into pamper night

Morpeth Town WI

The ladies of Morpeth Town WI enjoyed a very relaxing evening when one of their members, Katharine De Vere, owner of Pure Therapy, Morpeth, was the guest speaker.

Katharine explained that ‘counting sheep’ may make you sleep, but a holistic massage is an even better approach to general all-round wellbeing and a good night’s sleep.

And complementary therapies offer wellbeing benefits that extend beyond the traditional ‘pampering’.

Katharine is a member of The Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) and has a practice in Oldgate, Morpeth.

With a ladies-only approach, she specialises in back and neck massage, Indian head massage, full Swedish body massage and hot stone massage.

With the philosophy that holistic massage is a wonderful skill to develop and not difficult to learn, everyone had the opportunity to practice hand massage.

And very skilfully, Katharine demonstrated some of the holistic techniques that therapists use on WI member Sue, who was positively enthusiastic about the experience.

Katharine explained that some of the massage techniques that holistic massage therapists use can improve circulation and concentration, relieve muscular tension, help strengthen the immune system, promote relaxation and alleviate stress, and the benefits that massage brings to promoting good health and wellbeing for all ages.

The evening was also themed around ‘Think Pink’ for October breast cancer awareness month.

As Vice President Carole said, when we are all in need of a little bit of pampering, or have had a stressful day, we are very fortunate to have such a talented club member who can take away all that stress.

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI) is the largest voluntary organisation for women in the UK, with over 212,000 members in more than 6,500 branches.

The Women’s Institute is based on the ideals of fellowship, truth, tolerance and justice.

With its original roots in rural and agricultural communities, it now embraces the interests of women in both rural and urban communities.

All women who are interested in the values and purposes of the Women’s Institute may join, no matter what their views on religion or politics may be. The organisation is non-sectarian and non-party political.

This does not prevent WIs from concerning themselves with matters of political and religious significance, provided the views and rights of minorities are respected and the organisation is never used for party-political or sectarian purposes.

WIs are charitable and everything they do must be consistent with that special legal status.