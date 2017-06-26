Groups team up again for street collection

Morpeth Clubs

It was just like old times when Morpeth’s Lions and Rotary Clubs joined forces with the British Red Cross for a recent street collection.

It was in 2008, during the Morpeth floods, when the three organisations came together with other local community groups to alleviate the suffering of those who had been flooded.

As a result, good friendships and co-operation on various appeals ensued.

In common with 2008, the collection benefitted greatly from the generosity of Morpeth residents. Unlike the floods, however, it took place on a fine day.

British Red Cross organiser Lilian Nelson, who is now also a Morpeth Lion, said: “It is always great when we can get together, particularly when helping the work that British Red Cross undertakes worldwide, as well as in the UK.”