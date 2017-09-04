Lions club and businesses have recycling in their sights

Morpeth Lions Club

For a number of years Morpeth Lions Club has been collecting unwanted spectacles.

They are graded, then sent to clinics in developing countries, where they are given to people who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

A major source for spectacles is Aaron Optometrists in Ashington. In recognition of its contribution, a Certificate of Appreciation was presented to optometrist Dr Peter Frampton by Lion President Margaret

Trewick.

Peter said: “Not only is this a great example of recycling, it enhances the quality of life of those receiving the spectacles.”

Morpeth organisations have agreed to be collection points for spectacles.

They are Stait Photography, Newgate Street; Healthhut, Kirkhill; CMDA, Stobhill; Contact Mental Health, Oldgate and Boots the Chemists, plus Gas House Lane and Greystoke surgeries in the Health Centre.

Should any other organisation wish to be part of this scheme, contact Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.