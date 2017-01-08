Lions’ festive party is another roaring success

Morpeth Lions Club

The Lions’ annual Christmas party for senior residents of Morpeth took place at the Riverside Lodge.

Around 140 people attended and were treated to live entertainment, bingo and tea.

The guests were joined by the Mayor Andrew Tebbutt, who chatted with them and joined in the carol singing.

Entertainment was supplied by the band Just Us, with a repertoire of Christmas songs and carols, and by singer Lewis, who got the guests tapping their feet or dancing.

Prizes were given to the oldest gentleman and lady present.

Lion President Chris Offord thanked all those for making the afternoon a success, including Liz and Bill Durning of the Riverside for providing the room, crockery and staff, the entertainers, the Guides for helping serve tea, St John Ambulance, and Lions’ wives and partners for providing the food.

Coun Tebbut praised the work of the Lions and said he hoped to put time in visiting the elderly in Morpeth.

Mr Offord said: “It has been a magnificent effort by all concerned, and in particular, by event organisers Lions Margaret Trewick and John Gray, by Joy Offord and Anne Gray for organising the food, and by Lion Harry Cone for compering the afternoon.”

As the guests left the concert room, there were a lot of happy faces and much thanks to the Lions. Most were already looking forward to next year.