Lions have a ball at district convention

Morpeth Lions club

Morpeth Lions Club had the honour of hosting the 2016 Scotland and North East of England Lions District Convention at the Holiday Inn, Seaton Burn. This year’s District Governor is David Wheeler, a member of Morpeth Lions.

To help delegates and partners settle in, Morpeth Lions held a host night. Following a meal, there was entertainment, staged with the help of the SA Performing Arts Centre.

This started with Kate Smiddy singing songs from musicals. Next was Kennedy, the Mind Reader Guy. After that was party time, with dancing to Lewis Denny, Rachel Johnson, Lou Coel and Rachel Sage.

Next day the sessions were more formal. Coun Andrew Tebbutt, Morpeth Mayor, welcomed delegates and wished them well.

Afterwards he hurried back to the Town Hall where he, previous Mayors Joan Tebbutt and Alison Byard, and Deputy Mayor Ron Forster, entertained delegates’ partners for lunch and a tour of the council chamber. The partners also enjoyed a trip to Woodhorn and shopping in Morpeth.

Delegates were treated to a talk by David Baxter-Smith, a retired Consultant Surgeon. The subject, Prostate Cancer, sounded dire, but he got his message across with humour.

There are 200 new cases of prostate cancer each day in this country and the UK has the highest mortality rate from this cancer in Europe. It can be related to age, family history and geography. Various preventative measures are advocated, but eating tomatoes and drinking green tea appear to help. Both can be taken in tablet form.

Symptoms relate to how many times men urinate, with a good average being six times a day and twice at night, though those exceeding this a little should not be necessarily concerned. A major problem is that some sufferers have no symptoms.

Mr Baxter-Smith has given advice on testing for prostate cancer. Many organisations, including Lions clubs, have organised PSA blood testing events. This is not a perfect test, but does highlight if there is a reason to contact your doctor. He stressed that these events are to raise awareness and do not replace GP services.

Later in the day, the international guest speaker was past International Director Howard Lee, of Farnham Lions Club in Surrey.

Delegates were updated on a host of Lions’ activities, including those in the centenary year in 2017, youth camps and competitions.

There was local success as the district peace poster design was won by Jess Slater, of Ponteland Middle School.

The day was rounded off by the District Governor’s Banquet and Ball. Following the dinner, everyone was entertained by swing singer Alex Lomas.