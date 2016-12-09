Messages will spread goodwill to charities

Morpeth Rotary Club

New leaflets about the Morpeth Rotary Tree of Light have been printed and taken around the shops by Rotarian Kevin Dunlop.

Morpeth Rotary launches the 2016 Christmas tree of light.

For a charity donation of any size, anyone can arrange for a message in remembrance of a loved one at this season of goodwill.

The message will be written on a card and displayed on the magnificent new Christmas tree provided by Sanderson Arcade. It will also be inscribed in a commemorative book, kept in a purpose-built, glass-topped cabinet made by Morpeth Gadgie and Rotarian Alex Swailes. The Morpeth Herald will also print the messages.

Money raised will be shared between Contact Morpeth Mental Health, the Children’s Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, and the Alan Shearer Centre.

To take part go to the Tree of Light at Sanderson Arcade or almost any of the shops in Morpeth. Pick up a leaflet and write your message inside. Put it in an envelope at the box beside the tree with a donation and post it into the cabinet. Rotary members will be there daily, between noon and 2pm to give help. You can also take your message to Brummell and Sample Solicitors.

Other sponsors are Gott Technical Services, Rickard Chartered Surveyors, Blackshaws, Santander, Heighley Gate, Rutherford and Co, Piramal Healthcare, Comrades Club, Inside Morpeth, Castle Carpets and John Grenfell and Son.

The Tree of light will be shining brightly until December 31.