Moving tribute to club stalwart

MORPETH CAMERA CLUB

The final evening of the season at Morpeth Camera Club on May 2 commenced with a wonderful audio/visual tribute compiled from the club’s archives by Davy Bolam to our Life President Vince Rooker, who sadly passed away on April 21.

Pictured at the Morpeth Camera Club trophy presentation are, left to right, Glyn Trueman, Paul Appleby, Sue Dawson and Davy Bolam.

Davy asked members to take note and learn from Vince’s expertise, with examples of his beautiful landscapes shot in the Hebrides, of sweeping sands and crystal blue seas, Yosemite with its geysers, sulphur springs and wildlife, and majestic Teton mountain scenes. Sunsets, frosty woodland and classic shots of Rannoch Moor highlighted Vince’s expertise.

Still life images followed, with shots of flowers, vases, fruit, wine and cheese, set against delicate voiles and silk. A religious theme was next, with statuary, church interiors and mosaics.

Vince’s love of candid photography shone through with colourful images of masked figures, Goths and street musicians, and an eclectic mix of photographs of alpine shepherds, horse trials, steam train workers and street kids followed.

Davy’s presentation concluded with images that reflected Vince’s sense of humour, with his cleverly manipulated creations depicting mystery and imagination, ghostly shots of mythical creatures, and finally an image which Vince will always be remembered for of a lone wolf, howling at the moon, set in a stark Yosemite landscape.

Outgoing Chairman Glyn Trueman thanked Davy for the tribute, which truly reflected Vince’s love of photography. A dinner planned to mark his 50th year as a member will go ahead to celebrate the life of this special man, whose contribution to the club and the wider photographic community is immeasurable.

The end of season trophy presentation followed, presented by Glyn.

In the competitions this season 31 members entered, providing 169 colour prints, 156 mono prints and 249 digital images.

The Bates Cup for pdi Landscape was presented to Paul Appleby, with Mark Harrison and Glyn Trueman coming second and third. The Browell Trophy for Natural History went to George Sudlow, who also took second place, with Davy Bolam third.

The Photographic Digital Image Worker of the Year, where marks are totalled through the season, went to Glyn Trueman, with Davy Bolam second and Sue Dawson third. The Colour Print Worker of the Year was a joint award for Sue and Davy, with Glyn second and Paul Appleby third. The Monochrome Print Worker of the Year was Davy Bolam, with Glyn Trueman second, and Lionel Brian and Paul Appleby joint third.

Those who gained most points over the season were third Glyn Trueman, second Sue Dawson, and Photographer of the Year Davy Bolam, who was presented with the Photographers’ Plaque.

Another successful year for the club concluded with a buffet supper. Members now look forward to the series of local summer walks, which include day trips and workshops.