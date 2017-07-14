Park picnic promises to be better than ever

The family fun afternoon in Carlisle Park that has come to signal the start of the summer holidays in Morpeth promises to be bigger and better than ever before this year.

Organised by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), Picnic in the Park takes place on Sunday, starting at noon and running until 4pm.

People of all ages enjoyed the activities at Picnic in the Park in Carlisle Park.

A packed afternoon of events and activities for all the family is planned and, of course, there’s no admission charge.

On the entertainment bill will be circus artist Nat Lunatrick, children’s musical entertainment with Jo Jingles and country and western singer Andy Whittle.

Groups of local children will re-enact scenes from a new book by Morpeth author Bridget Gubbins, which aims to teach youngsters more about the early history of their town, dating back to 1066.

Caricature artist Jan Szymczuk will be sketching picnickers, and youngsters will get the chance to be up close and personal and make new friends with some of the small animals and reptiles on site, courtesy of Whitehouse Farm, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

There will also be a bouncy castle, a climbing wall manned by Morpeth army cadets, medieval tile making, face-painting, table top sales to browse and demonstrations, including having a go at proggy and hooky mat making with the help of the ladies from the Woodhorn Matters group.

This year Picnic activities are being extended and for the first time will include the bowling green pavilion, which gives visitors the chance to try bowls and tennis with the help of local club volunteers.

Throughout the afternoon volunteers from Morpeth Churches Together will be keeping picnickers fed and watered with a free barbecue, washed down with bottled Abbey Well Spring Water from sponsor, the Coca-Cola plant in Coopies Lane.

GMDT Director of Arts and Culture Frank Rescigno says it promises to be another fantastic afternoon of fun for all the family.

He said: “Picnic in the Park has grown so much in popularity since we organised the first event, but we couldn’t stage it without the generous support of our sponsors and the terrific efforts of so many volunteers who willingly give up their time to help out on the day.

“All we need now is a fine day and lots and lots of people joining us for the afternoon to enjoy the start of the summer holidays.”

Supporting GMDT to organise Picnic in the Park are Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Town Council, Morpeth Churches Together and Glaceausmartwater.

Parking is available at the usual town car parks, however popularity for the event means these could be limited.

Carlisle Park is a public facility open on a daily basis, with something for everyone.

Little ones will enjoy the splash park and play area, while there are woodlands and more to enjoy.