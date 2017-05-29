Stroke of fortune for the Lions’ swimmers

MORPETH LIONS CLUB

At one of the last civic duties of his mayoral year, Morpeth Mayor Andrew Tebbutt attended a reception for Morpeth Lions Club’s LionSwim participants.

The reception took place at the Riverside Lodge and team representatives received their share of more than £4,000 raised.

In addition, trophies were presented to Cleasewell Hill School and the Friends of Nicky Asbury teams in respect of most sponsorship raised and the most laps swum. In fact, Nicky’s team established a new record, having swum 217 lengths of the pool.

LionSwim sees teams swim for 55 minutes and raise sponsorship funds for their organisations or charities. The Lions club has organised this for 26 years and many thousands of pounds has been raised.

Coun Tebbutt said: “It is a great pleasure seeing so many people of all ages taking part in this happy event. I know the money they have raised will help their organisations as they make a valuable contribution to the community.

“Having witnessed this enthusiasm, it was good to see a Morpeth Town Council team again this year, who thoroughly enjoyed their time in the water.

“I would also like to thank Morpeth Lions Club for organising the event. I have been greatly encouraged to witness over many years the work it and similar organisations undertake for the benefit of the area.”

Lion President Chris Offord thanked the Mayor for making the presentations and supporting the club on many occasions.

He also expressed the club’s gratitude to Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre and its staff for their invaluable assistance on the day of the event, and to Riverside Lodge for kindly hosting the presentation evening.

Thanks, too, went to the teams for participating and to Lion Vice President Margaret Trewick and Joy Offord and Ann Brindley for providing the buffet. Finally, he praised Lion Les Brindley for all the work involved in organising the LionSwim.

Impromptu entertainment took place after the presentations when four Brownies sang one of their songs to the delight of all present.

Due to transport difficulties getting the Cleasewell Hill School swimmers to the presentation, a number of Lions went to the school the following day to present them with their cheque, which will doubtless help their fund for a hydrotherapy pool, and the trophy for raising most sponsorship.

• Earlier this year, Morpeth Lions Club organised a Casino Night for the benefit of Morpeth Mayor Andrew Tebbutt’s charity, Contact Mental Health Group, and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

This resulted in £500 being donated to each group.

Accepting a cheque from President Chris Offord, Coun Tebbutt said: “I know that Morpeth Lions Club has regularly supported Contact since it was started. Knowing the many requests the Lions receive, it is wonderful that they are able to donate this magnificent sum, which is sorely needed.”

Chris said: “Our club is well aware of the important place Contact has in our community and the great support it provides. It is mainly the local public who donates the money we distribute and it is fitting that our local mental health group should benefit.”