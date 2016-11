Ponteland Village WI

The next meeting of Ponteland Village WI is on Tuesday, November 8, at 7.30pm, in St Mary’s Church Hall.

The group is celebrating Thanksgiving with food and fun.

New members and visitors are welcome for a girly night with a difference.

The charge for visitors is £3, including a cuppa and homemade treat.

For more information on upcoming meetings you can contact the group via email to pontelandvillagewi@hotmail.com or on the Facebook page PontelandVillageWI.