Three steps to camera creativity

One of the Vice Chairman’s roles is to produce three challenges throughout the season, and Mark Harrison’s Winter Challenge was on the subject of three.

This is not a competition, but an opportunity to try something new, to look at surroundings in a new light and to expand creative minds.

Contributions were to reflect the relationship to the number three, which could be anything as long as three elements were included in the picture, such as three colours, items, textures or people.

The aim was to encourage members to extend their photographic skills by trying different techniques. Creative techniques and manipulations should have been used to enhance the image by improving it aesthetically or increasing its ability to create a mood or tell a story. Ideally, at least two different techniques were to be used.

The main thing was to enjoy it, have fun, learn and progress.

Seventeen members took up the challenge and provided a wide range of subjects, including a well spotted image of a four-horned sheep with one horn missing, three mysterious windows, a trio of shiny escalators, a still life study of a pear, mango and kiwi fruit, a triptych of a communications aerial in stages of dismantling, clothes pegs creating long shadows, backlit sheep with lambs, and crooked gravestones.

Three colourfully lit panels in the Sage reflected in the Tyne, three black rabbits painted on a white wall, an eerie shot of The Wanderers at Chichester Cathedral, alleyways, bridges and station seating followed.

Wet hens taking cover, teasels against a blue sky, three elements depicted in sand, sea and sky, pizza and Amble Marina logos in red, white and blue, colourful beach stones strategically placed on sand, zoom filtered colourful stock cars, a mechanical darts scorer and a three pence Manx stamp, with its three-legged coat of arms, were also included.

More interesting images followed, including a trio of cameras, an original bus route number three, scrabble words, wine glasses, shop signs, shapes and textures formed by steel and cables, lift storey numbers, and even the three bright stars forming Orion’s Belt.

Glyn Trueman concluded the evening with a humorous dream sequence of ministers from three denominations and, together with a clever play on words — Mitre Done, Cardinal Sin and Mass Production — told a story, demonstrating what can be achieved by using the imagination.

Members commented that this had been a very interesting challenge and that most had spent more time concentrating on everyday objects around them, as well as designing still life compositions.

Club Chairman Glyn Trueman thanked Mark for compiling and presenting the challenge, and coffee was served after another interesting evening at the club.

Information on the club can be obtained from our website at www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk