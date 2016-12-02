Throwing light on family tributes this festive season

MORPETH ROTARY CLUB

A special way to remember lost loved ones this Christmas has again been offered by Morpeth Rotary Club.

Members have once again set up the club’s Tree of Light in the town’s Sanderson Arcade shopping centre.

The tree was first established last year by former President Rhona Dunn, offering families and individuals the chance to sponsor a light in memory of their loved ones.

A remembrance book beside the tree listed those who has donated and the people they were commemorating.

It proved such a success, raising funds for local causes, that it has been offered again.

This year proceeds will be shared between Contact Morpeth Mental Health, The Alan Shearer Centre for specialist respite, residential and social activities for people with complex disabilities, and the Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF) at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

A member of the Rotary Club will be beside the tree between noon and 2pm daily to speak to anyone interested in sponsoring a light and provide more information.