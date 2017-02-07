Tough judging is a knock-out at Morpeth Camera Club

Morpeth Camera Club

Morpeth Camera Club staged a fun Digital Knock Out competition to mark its last meeting before Christmas.

Morpeth Camera Club, Squirrel by George Ludlow

A total of 96 images were entered.

Two images were projected at a time and the audience was invited to choose their favourite.

Competitors were eliminated progressively and placed into successive rounds.

A wide variety of subjects went on view,

Autumn reflections vied with coloured paint pots, rusty old tanks with graceful owls, serene water birds with vibrantly coloured Tyne bridges.

There was graffiti against pet dogs, abstract fish side by side with stained glass windows, and Sage reflections competed with sheep grazing on snowy moorland.

The first rounds appeared to be relatively easy to decide, in which the audience could be subjective and members could choose images which were suited to their individual tastes.

However, as the competition progressed it soon became more important to choose an image which demonstrated that there had been more thought and expertise employed.

As the rounds progressed, there were groans from the audience when two of members’ chosen images were set side by side.

Randomly chosen images placed a monochrome city scene with a coloured New York skyline, a beautiful kingfisher next to a puffin in flight, and a soft portrait together with a humorous, colourful, face-painted child.

Finally the semi-final came up.

This included Myra Jackson’s lively pet dog on Cresswell beach, highly weathered layered sandstone rocks taken at Spittal by Davy Bolam, a reflected still life study of a Christmas parcel by Sue Dawson, and a red squirrel alongside a camera by George Sudlow.

The audience chose Spittal Rocks by Davy to take second place.

And George, a new member of the club, was awarded first place for his charming image of the squirrel.

The club chairman thanked IT man and vice chairman Mark Harrison for setting up the knock-out competition, after which a pooled buffet supper was enjoyed.

• On Tuesday, February 28, Morpeth Camera Club will hold its annual spectacular, entitled Hot and Cold, featuring Alan and Julie Walker, much respected photographers from Cumbria.

It will be held at Morpeth Methodist Church in Howard Terrace, starting at 7.30pm.

The club is giving a donation to the local charity Contact Morpeth Mental Health, and members and visitors are invited to contribute in the interval.

Tickets cost £7.50 and include light refreshments. They are available from club members, on 01670 510446 and 01670 511507, from the Tourist Information Office at Morpeth Chantry, or at the door on the evening, subject to availability.

For more information see www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk