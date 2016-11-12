Travels through the seasons

Morpeth Camera Club

Keith Hildreth was the guest speaker on October 11, with a talk entitled Out and About.

A bluebell wood. Picture by Keith Hildreth.

A member of Tynemouth Photographic Society, where he is Chairman of the nature group, Keith has always been interested in natural history and we were treated to a completely new viewing of his seasonal photographs.

His first inspiration of the day begins by opening his curtains to watch a variety of garden birds, which include robins, wrens, tits and nut hatches, together with colourful frogs in his garden pond.

Keith continued with a selection of photographs taken when out and about of cute young seals, swooping owls, a red fox on a frozen lake, swans flying in sequence, toads, hedgehogs, red grouse, and stoats and weasels among grasses and rocks.

Moorland scenes near Blanchland, burning heather, young plovers, well-camouflaged nesting woodcocks and brown hare followed.

Images of dramatic Routin Linn, Cauldron Snout and Gibson’s Cave waterfalls, milky water over rocks, dippers, dew laden webs, wood anemones, celandine and marsh marigolds perfectly illustrated beautiful Teesdale.

And a wonderful selection of wildlife followed of boxing hares, roe deer, muntjac, weasels, red kites, nesting grebes, badgers and barn owls.

A lovely image of bluebell woods in diffused colours, using a method of laying Vaseline on glass, was followed by blankets of garlic among larch trees, oyster fungus, orchids and vibrant red poppies.

A visit to the Farnes was illustrated with basking seals, shag and razorbills with young.

There were herring gulls attacking puffins for sand eels, Bass Rock’s gannets and their fluffy young, kittiwakes nesting at Dunbar Castle, the Cairngorms with mountain hare, male capercaillie and Scottish wild cats, then on Arran, maganzas, oystercatchers, wheatear and guillemots.

Keith displayed his talent for using his macro lens with shots of lunar hornet moths, cardinal beetles, peacock butterflies, painted ladies and the burnet moth emerging from its caterpillar.

A wide variety of owls, kestrels, bank and water voles, harvest mice, dragonflies, red fungi, ink caps, puffballs and spiders with their prey were included in Keith’s many photographs.

Bronze foliage, low sunsets and misty mornings, robins, waxwings, rowan berries, jays, snow bunting and Hooper swans perfectly captured the autumnal atmosphere, and finally, red grouse in snow, bittern on frozen lakes, frosty woodland and swans on a glowing Martin Mere at sunset concluded Keith’s travels through the seasons.

A self-confessed reluctant convert from film photography, Keith has successfully embraced the digital medium, but stressed that he has no interest in photographic manipulation.

A short question and answer session followed where Keith generously shared his techniques with the group.

Club Chairman Glyn Trueman thanked Keith for a very entertaining evening.

