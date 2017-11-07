Two wheels put to good use for four-legged friends

Northumberland Scooter Club

For the third year running Northumberland Scooter Club has supported the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

This time the club has provided £700 for the Newcastle and District Group, which is based near Mitford.

The money was raised at the scooter club’s Annual Charity Day in July, which was held at the Netherton Social Club, near Bedlington.

The popular scooter club event always supports local charities.

The cheque for the RDA group was presented by Trish Kent, of the Northumberland Scooter Club, and it was received on behalf of the RDA group by Chairman Avril Lomas and local RDA rider Kady Loveday.

There are local Riding for the Disabled groups at Tranwell (Morpeth Group) and Mitford (Newcastle and District).

The organisation relies greatly on support from volunteers.

If you can spare a couple of hours a week to help out at the association, please contact Avril Lomas on 01670 772267.