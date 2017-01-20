Whole world at winter party

International Friendship

It felt like the whole world was represented at Morpeth International Friendship Group’s (formerly SNAP) winter party on January 2.

We were from Botswana, Romania, Turkey, Spain, the Basque Country, the UK, Libya, Ecuador and Poland.

We played games from many countries, for example I Sent A Letter To My Love, the same game in three languages.

We ate chocolate cake from Romania, vegetable bread and cinnamon tarts from Libya, tortilla de patata from Spain, and much more.

And the children were thrilled when Father Christmas arrived.

The Comrades Club made us very welcome. We can’t wait for the next party.