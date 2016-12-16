WI members get crafty with their Christmas decorations

Hepscott WI

November means craft night at Hepscott WI, and after the business part of the meeting was over we got to work.

Talented artistic members Carolyn Reid and Betty Bartlett had prepared a selection of creative crafts for us to choose from.

There was a Christmas wreath using red gold and green materials, a cute little reindeer to sew and stuff, which would be great to hang on the tree, and a shiny gift box to make up.

As a lovely surprise Brenda had included a pair of the beautiful earrings she makes for everyone to put in their package.

A very enjoyable evening was had. Tongues wagged, needles sewed and ‘proggy’ pegs were inserted net into polystyrene rings to create crafts to be proud of.

All the members went home happy.

The December meeting, on Tuesday 20, will be our Christmas party.

There will be mulled wine to tickle our taste buds and music from Airs and Graces to delight the soul.