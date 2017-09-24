15,000 5p pieces to support the RNLI

The Morpeth Virgin Money Store has been collecting 5ps on behalf of the RNLI’s Betty’s Jars appeal and, thanks to the generosity of its customers, has raised a fantastic £750. That is 15,000 five pence pieces. Due to the success of the collection, it has been extended to include the Cramlington, Whitley Bay and Fowler Street Virgin Money Stores.

Lisa Weir, Virgin Money Morpeth store manager, said: “Thanks to the fantastic generosity of our customers we have collected £750 in 5ps. The RNLI are a very worthwhile charity involving a huge number of volunteers who risk their lives and it is great that so many people have donated to the upkeep of the local lifeboat.”