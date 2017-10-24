A feast of funds for area’s visually impaired tennis club

Morpeth Lions Club

At what has become an annual fixture, more than 90 guests recently sat down to enjoy the Morpeth Lions Club Chinese Charity Banquet at the Mulan Restaurant in Morpeth.

This event originally started just after the 2008 Morpeth flood, which had affected the then recently opened restaurant.

In a gesture of sympathy for all those more drastically affected, restaurant owner Kevin Liu allowed two fund-raising banquets to take place. These raised more than £2,000.

Over the years the Lions club has been able to hold banquets to raise funds for its many Christmas activities and the Lion President’s designated charity.

This year Lion President Margaret Trewick has chosen The North East Visually Impaired Tennis Club as her cause.

Such is the popularity of the banquet evenings that organisers Lions Les Sage and David Armstrong had little difficulty in selling the tickets.

During the evening, Margaret’s son Steven, who is registered blind and one of only five coaches in the UK, explained how the tennis club operates and how blind participants, with the aid of rattling balls and raised court lines, can enjoy this activity.

Lion President Margaret Trewick said: “Morpeth Lions Club thanks everyone who has been involved in this wonderful evening.

“Thank you to our guests for supporting us, Mulan and its staff for the excellent food and service, the businesses and individuals who so generously donated raffle prizes, and Lions Les and David for organising the event.

“I am delighted to be able to present a cheque for £500 to the North East Visually Impaired Tennis Club from the evening’s event.”

Many of the guests at the banquet are already looking forward to next year’s event.

If you would like to find out more about the visually impaired tennis club, please telephone 0191 281 5858.

Alternatively, email play@nevitc.org.uk