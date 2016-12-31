A fun way to start New Year

A wheely good show will once again take place on New Year’s Day.

And the organisers of the Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race are anticipating a high level of support from residents and businesses.

The annual event takes place over a mile-long course that starts and ends at the Blackbird Inn. Registration is at 11am on the morning of the races, which include a children’s race.

It costs £2.50 each for a team of two. As per tradition, the honorary Lord Mayor of Ponteland will start the main race at noon.

The wheelbarrows will be supplied by event organisers Ponteland 41 Club and Ponteland Rugby Club.

Funds collected on the day will go to St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home – the area it covers includes Ponteland.

The Blackbird Inn is once again supporting the initiative. Its bar will be open throughout the event and mulled wine and BBQ food will be served before, during and after the races.

One of the organisers, Andy Anderson, said: “We’re hopeful that there will be an even bigger entry than last year and more sponsored wheelbarrows as we’ve had plenty of phone calls about the event over the last few months.”

Businesses can get their logo on the side of their wheelbarrow and take it home afterwards. For more details, call Mr Anderson on 01661 871844.