A grand total for charity from town centre takeaway

A children’s charity has received some useful funds thanks to Morpeth Tandoori and its customers.

A raffle run in the popular Indian takeaway raised more than £650.

But it did not stop there – with associated company support and owner Abdul Muhit’s personal generosity, a total of £1,000 will be handed over to Barnardo’s.

The draw for the large hamper was carried out by Morpeth’s Mayor, Coun Andrew Tebbutt, together with a second prize donated by Abdul – a £20 voucher to be spent in the Tandoori. The winners have been notified.

Abdul has become a very important supporter of the local community, most recently giving enormous support to Morpeth Town FC in the run-up to their famous FA Vase success at Wembley.

Of his decision to support Barnardo’s, he said: “I care about children a great deal and I wanted to raise this money so that Barnardo’s can help even more children.

“I have been shocked at hearing about the cruelty and abuse some children experience.”

Coun Tebbutt said he was very happy to be involved by drawing out the winning tickets.

He praised Abdul’s commitment to both Morpeth and to Barnardo’s, saying that the children’s charity does a tremendous amount of good work, but it is always in need of more money.