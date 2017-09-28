A hair-raising event at town centre store

The part-owner of a Morpeth business will be losing her long locks in aid of two good causes.

Terri-Louise Anderson will be donating an amazing 40 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust as well as raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She will Brave the Shave on Sunday at My Pet HQ, the store in Oldgate that she owns with Diane Coppen and Caroline Coppen.

In addition, it will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday and holding a range of events and workshops aimed at helping to raise awareness of cancer in pets over the next few days.

Terri said: “I’m excited to pledge my hair to two such great causes.

“I’m a big admirer of the work that the Little Princess Trust does and Macmillan Cancer Support is an organisation that’s close to my heart.

“Cancer isn’t just a disease which affects humans, the occurrence of cancer in dogs is on the rise. We want to do our bit to help educate pet owners on what they can do to help promote a healthy lifestyle for their dog.”

Helen Creese, press officer for the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment, added: “At 40 inches, Terri’s very generous hair donation will be one of the largest we’ve ever received and it will certainly be put to great use.”

The event on Sunday will take place from 1pm alongside drinks, nibbles, raffles and competitions. To make a donation online, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/terrilouise-anderson-