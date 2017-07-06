A hair-raising event for cancer charity

It will be a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for an outdoor education and recreation enthusiast and provider on Saturday in aid of a good cause.

And at the same time, Luis Alberto Sanchez Perales is offering people the chance to try canoeing or kayaking at Morpeth Riverside as part of the fund-raising for Little Princess Trust.

Luis, who runs LASP Outdoors, is having his long hair, which he has been wearing and weaving for more than 20 years, cut and he will give this hair to the charity.

Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs free of charge to youngsters in the UK and Ireland who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

Donations to it can also be made on Saturday or online. Those who come along to the Riverside can pay to take part in the open canoeing or kayaking taster sessions, which will run between 11.30am and 1.30pm, or put money in a charity box.

If you are brave enough, you can even have a go at cutting some hair or shaving some of his beard.

Luis said: “I’m really excited about the event.

“I’ve done other fund-raising in the past, but this is the greatest one as it’s the first time I’m having my hair cut as well.”

To make a donation to him online, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laspoutdoors