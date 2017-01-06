A handy new addition at community centre

A useful new resource is now in place at a building in Morpeth that runs a range of services for local residents following the completion of an extension.

The room suitable for meetings, training courses and other uses has been built at the Stobhill Community Link iLearn Centre in Shields Road.

Job search, CV preparation, interview preparation and other training and guidance to help people with their employability are all available at the centre.

Residents can also sign up to learn computer skills, while other initiatives co-ordinated from the venue include a gardening and handyman service for those unable to cope with some home tasks, a free paint service, Stobhill Community Allotment and Stobhill Growing for Green.

Ward county councillor Ian Lindley helped to establish the community link in Stobhill back in 2008 and he has continued to find public and private sector support and funding.

He has also allocated amounts from his members’ local improvement schemes budgets for aspects of the work there – the most recent being £5,700 towards the room extension.

Coun Lindley said: “The services here at the Link are fantastic for local community members and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been here to call in to see what we do in the community.

“This new room is going to make a real difference to what the team can provide. It offers a meeting space, a training room, and somewhere that people can have interviews or even confidential chats.

“I have been very pleased to allocate some of my local improvement schemes budget to developing the space.

“I have also been helping to get free materials to complete it and giving the team a hand to do things like laying the floor tiles.

“I look forward to seeing it being well used.”

The team welcomes volunteers who can help with all aspects of the services provided at the facility.

Brooke Burgess, manager of the Stobhill Community Link iLearn Centre added: “This new space is going to make a huge difference to the services we can offer here and I urge local people to drop in and see it.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the project, including those who have donated items and given their time to complete the room.”