A new addition for training at station

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has unveiled its new breathing apparatus training facility at Pegswood Community Fire Station.

The new addition has been purpose-built and designed to allow firefighters the opportunity to train in a realistic yet safe environment, meaning that personnel continue to have the necessary skills and experience to ensure that the safety of the communities is maintained.

The opening of the new state-of-the-art training facility at the Pegswood station means that training opportunities across the service will be maximised and the facility can be used to its full potential over the coming years.

Coun John Riddle, chairman of the Northumberland Fire Authority, said, “I am delighted to open this new training facility at Pegswood Community Fire Station that will provide excellent breathing apparatus training for the service within the county.

“The safety of everyone who lives, works and visits Northumberland is our priority and this new training facility will provide the opportunity to not only maintain, but also improve training provision for our fire service.”

NFRS delivers its services from a network of 16 community fire stations and a purpose-built headquarters near Cramlington.