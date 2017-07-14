A special seat to honour councillor

A new seat in memory of Lynemouth councillor Milburn Douglas, who died earlier this year, has been installed on Bridge Road.

His widow, Ann Douglas, pictured, did the unveiling at a ceremony last Friday.

The seat was donated by Lynemouth Parish Council and its chairman, Liz Dunn, presented the Honorary Freedom of the Parish of Lynemouth to Mrs Douglas in recognition of his eminent service.

Coun Dunn and Mrs Douglas are pictured above sitting on the new seat.

In his councillor days, the 76-year-old represented Labour and was also an independent. He served on Castle Morpeth Council from 1986 to 2008 and was Mayor of the former borough twice.

He had been on the county council since 2008.

A new coal mining heritage information board, donated by Lynemouth Power Limited, was unveiled on the same date – the 90th anniversary of the shaft sinking at Lynemouth Colliery.