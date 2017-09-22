A taste of town’s heritage on refugees’ visit

A group of refugees from Sudan, Iraq and the Congo came to the town last Saturday to be looked after by members of Morpeth Rotary.

The day itself was organised by the Red Cross.

The children were very excited as some had come in a minibus and some had come by bus, which was all new to them.

There was plenty to see in Morpeth as so much was going on due to it being Heritage Open Days weekend.

They broke up into groups and set off to see the sights. Some went to the Clock Tower, having never seen one of those, they all went to the park and, of course, the children’s play area.

A friend brought along her two children, who very quickly made friends with the children.

These refugees have had a really hard time over the past two years, many of them having been in the camps and only escaping after they had been tortured.

One young family had lost their mum and the children were very traumatised so it was lovely to see them joining in the day of fun and laughter.

Lunch was at 1pm and was enjoyed by all, not leaving much behind, and after that we had old-fashioned games of musical chairs, pass the parcel and statues and this involved lots of laughter and, of course, winning the prizes.

At 3pm, we visited the Town Hall as guests of our Mayor Nic Best, who let the children try on his mayoral robes and also explained a little bit about them and how old they were.

The children signed the visitors’ book with much giggling.

This was a really rewarding day for people who have nothing and we look forward to keeping in touch with them as they settle into Northumberland life. Life is changing and I hope we all embrace it.

l Last year, the county council agreed to make an offer to the Home Office under the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme to accept four families at any one time, with the arrival every four months of a further four families.