A useful experience for Tanzanian medics

A doctor and nurse have swapped Tanzania for Northumberland to learn valuable skills and experience of the NHS as part of a pioneering international health link.

Dr Nicholaus Mazuguni and nurse Neema Natai spent time at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to gain learning to share with colleagues back home.

The pair, who both work at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) in Tanzania, completed Commonwealth Professional Fellowships at the trust.

Northumbria Healthcare is at the forefront of international partnerships in the NHS and has a number of long-standing and successful links. For more than 15 years, its teams have provided training and support to staff at KCMC to transform patients’ experiences.

This has included the setting up of ultrasound services in poor rural communities and introducing laparoscopic surgery as a new service for Tanzania.

The trust’s next project will focus on improving patients’ experiences in maternity and intensive care, which have been bolstered by Nicholaus’ and Neema’s placements.

Nicholaus said: “I was delighted to spend time at Northumbria and I have gained valuable experience of how gynaecological care is delivered here in the NHS.

“There are many elements of the service provided that we can adapt and use. For example, the rapid access clinics at Northumbria where all investigations are carried out in a single appointment are excellent and something we’d hope to explore developing back home.”