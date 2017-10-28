A very good Britain in Bloom award for Ponteland

It was revealed at a national event last night that Ponteland achieved an excellent floral competition result.

Flying the flag for the Northumbria area along with Stanghow in East Cleveland, it received a Silver Gilt medal in the Small Town category during the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS's) Britain in Bloom Awards ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales.

RHS judges visited the 78 finalists across various categories over the summer to assess each location against three key criteria: community participation, environmental responsibility and horticultural achievement.

Providing “a very attractive ‘Gateway to Northumberland’”, the judges commended Ponteland for its stunning floral displays and efforts to conserve the area's heritage.

They noted Ponteland Park as a “wonderful asset” for people and wildlife.

Silver Gilt is classed by Britain in Bloom as 'very good' and those who achieve it get a score of between 150 and 169 points out of 200.

The efforts across the area were led by Joyce Butcher and Robin Ramsay, who retired from Ponteland Town Council in May, and a great deal of work was carried out by the council’s contractors and local organisations, businesses and clubs.

Last month, Ponteland received a Gold award in the small town category for Northumbria in Bloom during the regional ceremony in Gateshead.

Other entries in the special Northumbria awards also did very well. They were as follows: Prestwick Park – Gold; Ponteland Bowling and Tennis Clubs – Gold; The Blackbird Inn – Gold; Peel House apartments – Gold; Prestwick Allotments – Silver.

Roger Burnett, chairman of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “It’s a huge honour to witness how Britain in Bloom brings people together and the lengths that groups go to to make their communities clean, green and beautiful.

"We saw an incredible diversity of different planting schemes, including wildflower meadows for wildlife, community food growing and plants chosen to cope with our changing climate.

“This year, the standard was as high as ever but what really stood out was the creativity and ingenuity that groups showed in tackling the specific challenges of their particular areas, whether that be lack of funding, local social issues or tricky site conditions.”