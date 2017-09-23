A wet day at Whalton, but the show must go on

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits at this year’s Whalton Village Show.

At the event, which took place on Saturday, there was a Western theme, with the highlight being a fully-costumed display of Wild West horsemanship from Les Amis d’Onno’s Cactus Djake and the Western Circus.

Whalton Show 2017 Get Me Outta Here! having fun in the bale maze. Picture by Jane Coltman

Also new to the show for 2017 was a turnip-tossing contest and the inaugural competition turned into a very close and keenly-contested new attraction. The male competition resulted in a dead heat between Dave Layton and Carl Smith; both were asked to throw again with Carl coming away the winner with a throw of more than 53 feet. The female competition resulted in a win for Isabelle Smith with a throw of 47 feet 10 inches. Carl and Isabelle were presented with winning rosettes and a turnip and now proudly hold the title of Whalton Show Top Turnip Tossers 2017.

The new activities were complemented by the old favourites such as the classic car display, which featured nearly 100 vehicles, the dog show, which attracted almost 100 entries, the children’s races, book fair and bale maze.

The village hall staged the traditional flower and produce show which saw an excellent standard and a good increase in the number of entries this year. Space was made available this year to accommodate the Whalton Leek Club show which was won by local resident Peter Law.

There was also a range of animals to meet from reptiles to alpacas and donkeys and even a magnificent Clydesdale heavy horse in full harness. Music came from Northumberland pipers and the KEVI (King Edward VI School) Steel Band.

Whalton Show 2017 KEVI Steel entertained the crowds. Picture by Jane Coltman

The show coincided with Red Tractor Week and on display were a new Massey Ferguson tractor alongside a vintage Grey Fergie.

Show chairman Stephen Trobe said: “Everything went to plan apart from a few last-minute changes to the site due to the weather and ground conditions. The day itself went well with only a couple of heavy showers. The show is a team effort and I cannot thank everyone enough who contributed in one way or another.”

Trophy winners: Joan Goddard Cup: S Richardson. Thomas Grieve Cup: B Thompson. Scott Sweet Pea Cup: M Murray. Best Flower Exhibit: I Bruce. Perpetual Whalton Maple Bowl: I Bruce. Peter Law Children’s Prize: Boys –E Campbell; Girls – E Eggett. Visit our website for full results.

Whalton Show 2017 Show chairman Stephen Trobe and Frankie Watson prepare for the turnip tossing. Picture by Jane Coltman

Carl Smith, who won the men's turnip-tossing prize.

Isabelle Smith, the female turnip-tossing champion.

Whalton Show 2017 Boys and their toys.... Picture by Jane Coltman