A697 closed in both directions this morning after accident

The A697 in north Northumberland will be closed this morning after an HGV overturned.

Northumbria Police said the road will be closed in both directions for at least three hours from 9.30am to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

Diversions will be in place, with the majority of traffic being directed to the A1.

At around 4.20pm yesterday, police received a report that an HGV had overturned on the A697 two miles north of Longframlington. The driver was not seriously injured.

Traffic in the area has not been affected as the lorry overturned away from the main carriageway.

But the A697 will have to be completely closed from 9.30am to allow emergency services to recover it.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for at least three hours, having a significant impact on drivers who regularly use the route to travel between England and Scotland.

Updates will be placed on the @NorthumbriaPol Twitter feed.