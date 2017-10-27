Accolades for town shops and employees

The winners of the second annual Heart of Morpeth business awards were announced at a glittering gala evening at Riverside Lodge in High Stanners.

Nine accolades were handed out at the ceremony, with entrants judged on everything from customer service to community engagement.

The coveted Business of the Year Award, which is voted for by the public, was won by Laura Anderson Hair, Beauty and Health.

The ceremony was organised by Morpeth Town Team, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and Sanderson Arcade to celebrate and recognise excellence among the retail, service, professional and hospitality businesses based in the heart of Morpeth.

Cookswell Citroen in Pegswood was once again the sponsor for the evening, while the individual awards were sponsored by local businesses and organisations.

The evening was hosted by Matt Bailey from Capital FM.

Jacky Calder-Rice, the outgoing chairman of the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, spoke at the event of the tough challenges the town had faced this year in fighting the proposals for a retail park on the edge of the town, which were later withdrawn following a change of leadership at Northumberland County Council.

She added: “It has been a really eventful year for Morpeth – the Heart of Morpeth Business Awards and the success of the food and drink festival earlier in the month show what we can really achieve when we all work together and pull together.

“We had some fantastic entries again this year, which is testament to the strong and thriving business community we have in the town.

“A huge congratulations to all the businesses who won awards, we really do have some terrific businesses here in Morpeth. We would also like to say a big thank you to the sponsors who make this fantastic event possible.”

The other award winners were as follows – Manager of the Year: Winner Sharon Latimer (Hobbs), highly commended Laura Anderson (Laura Anderson Hair, Beauty and Health) and Michelle Heron (JoJo Maman Bebe); Customer Service Team of the Year: Winner Newgate Dental Solutions, highly commended The Pudding Parlour; Shining Star: Winner Louise Shiell and Jenny Clark (Pinkys Nail Boutique); Emily Wilding Davison Award: Winner Emma Weston-Jones, highly commended Caroline Coppen, Diane Coppen and Terri-Louise Anderson (My Pet HQ); Best New Business: Winner The Great British Curtain Company, highly commended My Pet HQ; Tour of Britain Window Display: Winner My Pet HQ; Independent Retailer: winner Cafe Des Amis; Community Engagement Award/Project: Winner My Pet HQ.