Action week focusing on motorbike riders

Northumbria Police is currently taking part in a National Police Chiefs’ Council’s Motorcycle Week of Action campaign.

It includes raising awareness among general motorists as well as riders. Activities will run until Sunday.

From the start of 2016 to the start of August 2017 in the Northumbria Police area, there have been eight fatalities and 12 seriously injured motorbike riders as a result of road traffic collisions, which highlights the vulnerability of the motorcyclist as a road user.

Officers will engage with riders and make them aware of the educational courses available that are designed to assist them in their general riding and awareness.

They are also an opportunity to learn basic first aid aimed at treating riders injured at collision scenes.

Police will be enforcing road traffic legislation, but where appropriate they will offer offenders a RIDE (Rider Intervention and Developing Experience) course as opposed to prosecution.

Sergeant Matthew Sykes of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols said: “We are dedicated to keeping our roads safe for all users and this campaign is an ideal platform for us to build on our relationship with riders and educate the public on how to stay safe on our roads.”