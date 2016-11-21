Additional affordable homes

More affordable homes are set to be built in Northumberland to meet local demand.

Northumberland County Council is set to accelerate the delivery of a new era of affordable housing through Arch Homes, reaching its milestone to create 1,000 affordable properties.

Arch has acquired new-build residential properties across the market towns of Northumberland, comprising 54 affordable homes, with locations including Morpeth, Amble and Ashington.

The authority has financed the build of around 300 properties over the last three years and is continuing to work with developers to do whatever it can within its powers to help alleviate the county’s affordable housing problem.

Coun Allan Hepple, cabinet member for economic development and housing at the county council, said: “We’ve got ambitious plans to deliver thousands of affordable homes across the county over the coming years and it’s great that we’ve reached our first milestone of 1,000 homes.

“The additions to the Arch portfolio help us achieve a wider mix of properties. These homes aren’t just bricks and mortar investments, they’re homes for families across Northumberland.”

Coun Dave Ledger, chairman of Arch Group, added: “Arch are experienced developers and landlords and we are delighted to provide much-needed affordable housing in Northumberland.

“These homes will provide a wide range of accommodation and a variety of affordable housing tenures built to exacting standards.

“Arch Homes is the biggest private landlord in the county and will bring its skills and experience to this new and developing portfolio of affordable homes.”