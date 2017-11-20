Advice about health over winter period

Northumberland County Council is joining health organisations in encouraging residents to ward off common winter illnesses and make sure they stay well this winter.

Cold weather can be very harmful, especially for those in higher-risk groups such as the over 65s, young children, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions.

Daily actions to prevent picking up illnesses include heating your house to an appropriate level and wearing suitable clothing for the weather conditions when outdoors.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult wellbeing and health at the county council, said: “Winter can be seriously bad for our health and it is a time that can cause lots of illnesses, so it is important for the more vulnerable groups – along with those less vulnerable – to ensure they make their health a priority for them and others.

“We recommend that at the first sign of illness, everyone seek advice from their pharmacist to help avoid minor illnesses turning into something more serious.

“We also urge all those eligible for the flu vaccination that they ensure they receive it this winter.”

The flu vaccination is available for the over 65s, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, young children aged two to eight and main carers of an old or disabled person. For young children, the vaccination is a simple nasal spray.

If you meet one of the criteria, but have not yet been offered a flu vaccination, contact your GP.

For more winter health advice, visit www.nhs.uk/staywell