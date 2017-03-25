Agency focus on Pont area

The Environment Agency is in the early stages of exploring options to reduce the risk of flooding in Ponteland.

The area currently benefits from a series of flood embankments and flood walls along the River Pont.

Officers from the organisation are working closely with Northumberland County Council and Northumbrian Water to review the existing defences and assess various options.

They will look at the viability of an integrated defence scheme, which will consider flooding from rivers, the sewer network and surface water, as well as environmental improvements.

In addition, the agency is aware that Lugano Dissington Estate Limited is currently proposing to build a flood storage dam upstream of Ponteland as part of its garden village plans.

The application is currently with the National Planning Casework Unit and if it gets the green light, officers will investigate the potential benefits of incorporating the proposed dam into the system of flood defences that currently protect Ponteland.

Leila Huntington, flood risk manager for the North East, said: “By working with partners, we can look to minimise flood risk in Ponteland in the most effective way possible.”