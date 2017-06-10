AID: Comfort for the refugees

Many events took place during the course of Christian Aid Week – coffee mornings, Big Brekkies, young people’s events, door-to-door and street collecting, to name but a few. The final total for the week was a marvellous £5,758.71.

Once again Alnwick has managed to increase its giving compared with last year when £4,621 was raised.

Thank you to all who so kindly gave and to all who worked hard to bring about this end result.

Every penny of this money is so desperately needed to bring a little comfort to refugees who are so far from the very place they most want to be – home. Thank you all.

Christian Aid organisers from Alnwick churches