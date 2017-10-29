Air cadets show off sports skills

A group of Air Cadets has achieved further regional sporting success.

The 404 (Morpeth) Squadron Air Training Corps was the 2016/17 overall Durham and Northumberland wing sports winner, retaining the shield following the 2015/16 victory.

Monet Wendt was named female sports cadet of the year 2016/17 for the Durham and Northumberland wing and North region.

Its swimming team took the wing title once again and Morpeth was first overall in the athletics competitions.

Other strong performances included cross country, second place; archery, third; and volleyball, fourth.

And there was more to celebrate recently when the squadron won the swimming event for the third year in a row to gets its 2017/18 campaign off to a great start.

The wing also includes the Tyne and Wear region.

The individuals who performed extremely well included Monet Wendt. She achieved 17 medals in sports such as athletics, cross country, hockey and netball, and she was named female sports cadet of the year 2016/17 for the wing and North region.

And after winning her age group 800m race in the wing and North region competition, the 15-year-old Morpeth town centre resident went on to claim victory for the North in the event at the Corps Championship – the national event. Cameron Dick was runner-up for the wing’s best male sports cadet award. He and others have also represented the Durham and Northumberland wing in inter-wing competitions. Flight Sergeant Paul Davies, second-in-command at 404 Morpeth Squadron, said: “We are very proud of our cadets for their excellent sporting achievements.”

The squadron also takes part in the wing’s Competitions Day each summer. Events include drill, aero-modelling, aircraft recognition and first aid.

In 2017, Morpeth finished seventh out of the 35 squadrons taking part.

As well as the air experience flying and gliding opportunities, the squadron runs its own programme to develop leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

Squadron Commander, Flight Lieutenant Karen Davies, said: “Doing a range of activities and taking part in various competitions help our cadets to become well-rounded young people.

“An employer in South Tyneside told me that if someone who is a member of the air cadets or was an air cadet applied for a job with his business, they would be guaranteed an interview.”

For more information about the squadron’s activities, email oc.404@aircadets.org