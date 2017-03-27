Airport starts approach consultation

Newcastle International Airport has started a consultation process aimed at seeking views on the formalisation of existing aircraft arrival routes.

It plans to use the latest technology to ensure more accurate and predictable flight paths.

Refining current flight paths, the airport is proposing to implement area navigation (RNAV), global navigation satellite system (GNSS) approaches and standard terminal arrival routes (STARS).

The implementation of RNAV approaches and STARS will involve lining aircraft up with the runway and glide path safely from approximately 10 nautical miles away, and will follow current routings.

Operations director Richard Knight said: “We pride ourselves on our relationship with the local community and are keen to ensure that this proposal is considered by as many people as possible.

“The fine tuning of arrival routes will enable the airport to operate efficiently and if approved, this will deliver aircraft fuel savings and reduced emissions, and further improve noise environment.”

Members of the airport team will be on hand to answer questions during two drop-in sessions at the airport. They will take place on Thursday, April 20 (3pm to 6pm) and Wednesday, May 10 (3pm to 6pm).

The consultation document is available online at www.newcastleairport.com/approach-consultation – responses must be received by Friday, June 2.